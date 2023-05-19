Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We’re going back to our old SB Nation roots today, as we welcome Dustyn Richardson from Bayou City Soccer (formerly known as Dynamo Theory) to help us preview Saturday’s Texas Derby game between the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas.

So let’s get into it:

1. Houston seems to be on the rise again with Ben Olsen in charge. How has the transition been to another new head coach this season? What has been different?

Things have gotten off to a better-than-expected start under Olsen. The Dynamo have gone through so many head coaches recently, it's good to see them have what looks to be some stability. Olsen has brought a very defensive-minded style of play to the Dynamo and they are doing well to not concede many goals. With that being said, the offense has been non-existent and something that Olsen hopes will change with the arrival of U-22 striker Ibrahim Aliyu.

2. Hector Herrera looks to finally be the DP fans probably expected him to be this season. What has been the difference for him in 2023?

Artur. The simple answer is the acquisition of Artur from Columbus. The Brazilian is a true number 6 which frees Herrera up to play in more of a playmaking/8 role. The Dynamo missed him on Wednesday after he received a red card last weekend but he should be rested and ready to go for FCD on Saturday. The Dynamo need him to essentially drive their offense. His passing and vision is still at an elite level and it's always good to have an experienced leader and captain in a derby game atmosphere.

3. The Dynamo have struggled away from home so far; what do they need to do differently on Saturday to get a result?

The Dynamo and road struggles is a tale as old as time, it seems. No matter who the head coach is or who is on the roster the Dynamo just can't get results on the road. It might sound like a simple answer to how they can get a result but they have to score goals. They have been shut out in their last three league games and the offense needs some life breathed back into it. Aliyu could bring that as we saw him make his first start on Wednesday and he looked the part. If Houston can score, especially early, I think that will go a long way in determining whether they can leave Frisco with points.

4. What is the health and status of the team going into Saturday? Do you know if there are any big injuries from Wednesday night to be concerned about?

Everyone looked to come out of Wednesday's game healthy. Herrera and Amine Bassi will return from suspension. The biggest injury loss right now for the Dynamo is Teenage Hadebe who is out a few months with a broken foot. Micael has taken over for him at center back and has done alright.

5. Lineup and score prediction:

It's hard to say what Olsen will do to maybe try and shake things up but my best guess at a lineup would be: Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Carrasquilla; Baird, Aliyu, Franco

With the form this team is in on the road and their lack of any offense I would say Dallas wins 2-0.

Again, thank you Dustyn for checking in with us ahead of Saturday’s game. Be sure to check out our answers to their questions on FC Dallas at Bayou City Soccer.