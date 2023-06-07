Subscriber Q&A - June 7, 2023
We're kicking off our subscriber Q&A today with a look at one of the newer FC Dallas players.
As a thank you to our paid subscribers, we will be answering questions from our paid subscribers every week. To ask a question, make sure you respond to our weekly Monday newsletter, send us a message on Notes, or message us on Twitter.
Let’s talk about Jesus Jimenez
Our question today came out of our Monday newsletter. If you aren’t subscribed to that, you can do so by clicking this link.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.