Boy, the month ahead may easily be the biggest yet in 2023 for FC Dallas. After a rough summer and then a fairly positive Leagues Cup experience, FC Dallas is currently sitting in 8th place in a VERY crowded MLS Western Conference.

Good, but not a great spot to be in.

We have six games to deal with this month, including a little FIFA break at the beginning (nothing like a real momentum killer, huh?). Let’s break down each game real quick and see how many points we think FC Dallas will come away with this month.

Atlanta United - home - September 2

Coming into town this weekend is Atlanta for the first match with them in three seasons. There is little to no point in trying to compare the last meeting with them for this one as the Five Stripes are starting to figure out some things this season about themselves, with Thiago Almada currently leading MLS in assists. Stopping him and relying on the heat to exhaust Atlanta may be the key in this one.

Seattle Sounders - home - September 16

Is Seattle good? Honestly, I’ve been trying to figure that out all season long. I thought at the beginning of the year; we were seeing them return to their old ways as they looked good the first portion of the season. But they hit a summer swoon like FC Dallas, and even in our previous meeting with them before the Leagues Cup, I wasn’t all that impressed with how they matched up with FC Dallas. Still, being at home, this is a must-win right now.

Real Salt Lake - away - September 20

I know we have tougher road matches in Philly and in Houston coming up after this one, but I honestly believe right now that going to Utah is FC Dallas’ toughest road test remaining this season (that includes a Decision Day trip to LA in October). RSL appeared to be on the way up this summer, but their recent run in the Leagues Cup and since the restart has me thinking this is the right time to face RSL.

Columbus Crew - home - September 23

On paper, it feels like Atlanta and Seattle in back-to-back home games is going to be tough, but I think getting the Crew at home after being on the road in Utah just days before this will make this our toughest home game for the rest of the season (again, those two in October don’t scare me much right now). Columbus is a ton of fun to watch right now, and defending them won’t be an easy task. At least it is in Frisco and not Columbus. I can’t imagine FCD would fare well in Ohio at the moment.

Philadelphia Union - away - September 27

The make-up date for the match in Philadelphia comes sandwiched between two really tough and important games for FC Dallas. Honestly, this is one of those matches that, if you are still above the playoff line at this time, you do some heavy rotations and hope for the best. I wouldn’t put it past Nico Estevez to do just that if they pick up some wins early on in this month.

Houston Dynamo - away - September 30

This could be a massive game for FC Dallas. Not only will it decide the Texas Derby for 2023, but also Copa Tejas. The Dynamo will either be coming off an emotional high of winning the US Open Cup on September 27 or looking to rebound after losing the USOC final. Either way, I think it is an excellent time to play them.

Outlook

Yeah, this month is make-or-break for FC Dallas. There are a lot of points on the table, 18 to be exact. The three home games feel like must-win games to at least get nine points out of this month. I do think the RSL and Houston road games are manageable, though, in getting a point or four from them.

Still, there are a lot of “ifs” to saying that. Injuries could pop back up with these games coming back-to-back like this toward the end of the month. Players could lose good form. There are a lot of variables.

Honestly, though, I think 11 or 12 points is doable. That is the pace this group needs to maintain to remain in the playoff chase. I’m at the point where I’m not expecting a home playoff game for this group this season as it is, but I do think they’ll find a way to be either 5th or 6th place when it is all said and done.

What do you all think? Let’s discuss it below.