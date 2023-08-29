Photo via St. Louis CITY SC

FC Dallas is back in action with another double-game week as they start off with their first trip to Missouri to take on St. Louis CITY SC.

The expansion darlings continue to lead the MLS Western Conference standings but have stumbled a bit in recent weeks, including an early exit from the Leagues Cup in the group stage phase.

Let’s dive into Wednesday’s opponent to see how FC Dallas can manage to pull an upset on the road and return to Frisco with some points.

Key Player: Niko Gioacchini

While Joao Klauss was out injured for most of the late spring and early summer, Gioacchini emerged as a go-to candidate for St. Louis in the attack. He’s scored ten goals this season, and eight of those have come at home.

Key Matchup: Nkosi Tafari vs Gioacchini

We know what Kos can do in the Dallas attack when the club needs him for late-game situations, but his defending is really what has to be the focal point in St. Louis. We know CITY will press high in this match and cause chaos in the back for Tafari. and likely Sebastian Ibeagha. Clogging up the channels and passing lanes to Gioacchini or Klauss will be key for FC Dallas to escape this match with any points.

Quick Notes:

The first meeting took a while: I think we all recall the first meeting between these two squads this year. FC Dallas struggled in the opening 55 minutes before a weather delay saw the game continue a month later. FCD pulled out two goals midway through the restart to claim all three points.

Strong at home: St. Louis City SC has won nine of its first 13 home MLS matches (D1 L3), winning all nine times in which its scored multiple goals at CITYPARK, including eight matches scoring three or more. No other MLS team has more than six home matches with at least three goals this season.

Quick to 50: St. Louis City SC scored its 50th goal in its 25th match, the fastest any expansion team has reached 50 goals in league history

.

First goal record: We always say scoring first matters in this game, but St. Louis owns a 12-0-2 record when scoring first. Yeah, it is vital for them.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Jake Nerwinski

Suspended on next yellow card: Lucas Bartlett

Out: none

Questionable: Niko Gioacchini (shoulder)

Potential Lineup:

Bradley Carnell tends to run a 4-4-2 type formation but did finish the Orlando match running a 4-3-3 now that Joao Klauss is healthy again.

Burki; Nelson, Hiebert, Parker, Yaro; Stroud, Perez, Vassilev, Alm; Lowen, Gioacchini

Keys To Three Points over St. Louis