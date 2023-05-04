Behind Enemy Lines: St. Louis CITY SC 🔎
St. Louis had a hot start to the season but have since cooled off, losing three of their last four games.
It seems to be an annual thing, the first game against an expansion team in Major League Soccer. This weekend will mark the first-ever meeting between FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC.
CITY started off the season red-hot, going 5-0-0 on their way to shattering some expansion club records. They’ve cooled off a bit in their last five games, however, losing three out of their last four, including a home loss last weekend against the Portland Timbers.
Here is our breakdown of who to watch out for, what matchup excites us the most, and how FC Dallas can snag all three points against the expansion side this weekend.
Key Player: Eduard Lowen
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.