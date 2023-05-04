Photo via St. Louis CITY SC

It seems to be an annual thing, the first game against an expansion team in Major League Soccer. This weekend will mark the first-ever meeting between FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC.

CITY started off the season red-hot, going 5-0-0 on their way to shattering some expansion club records. They’ve cooled off a bit in their last five games, however, losing three out of their last four, including a home loss last weekend against the Portland Timbers.

Here is our breakdown of who to watch out for, what matchup excites us the most, and how FC Dallas can snag all three points against the expansion side this weekend.

Key Player: Eduard Lowen