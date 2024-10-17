Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Sporting Kansas City 🔎
FC Dallas closes out the regular season with a match against their old midwestern rivals.
The final game of the season is here, folks. This long nightmare of a season is coming to a close as Sporting Kansas City comes to town this weekend to battle FC Dallas in a Decision Day match.
Both teams are looking to wrap up their season this weekend with a positive result. Let’s dive into the visitors to see what they bring to Saturday’s game.
Key Player: Daniel Salloi
Over the years, he’s accounted for eight goals and two assists against FC Dallas, including SKC’s first goal in 2023 in their 2-1 loss at Toyota Stadium. 2024 has been an up and down year for Salloi, but he is always a terror to FC Dallas.
Key Matchup: Johnny Russel vs Marco Farfan
The way things have gone for both teams this season, picking out a decent match up for two eliminated teams is always a bit of a struggle. So, we’re going to highlight this one between two veteran players that will likely still give it a 100% on Saturday.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Dany Rosero (ankle)
Questionable: Nemanja Radoja (groin), Andreu Fontas (knee), Erik Thommy (foot)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Previously against SKC: The two sides met back in July in a weird week that saw them play a league game on a weekend night, followed up by a US Open Cup quarterfinal match in the mid-week. Sporting KC won both matches and were able to ride the win in the USOC to the final that they lost to LAFC.
Stuck on 13: Sporting KC are out of playoff contention and guaranteed to finish 13th in the Western Conference regardless of this result.
Recent form: Like FC Dallas, the struggles have been real for Sporting. They’ve picked up one win in their last five games, with the other four games all being losses. They’ve given up 10 goals in those four losses while only scoring once.
Potential Lineup:
Peter Vermes has stuck with his 4-3-3 formation for another season.
Melia, Davis, Rosero, Voloder, Leibold; Bassong, Rodriguez, Walter; Russell, Pulido, Salloi
Keys To Three Points over SKC
Stay aggressive: Given the large number of players who will still be playing for a 2025 contract, it would be good to see FC Dallas go all out in this one and really put the screws to SKC in the final game of the season.
One more DP trio run: We have had a limited run as of late with the Dallas DP trio of Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco. The more time we can see them on the field together, the better as we look to build toward what they can do with one another next season.
Limit stupid mistakes in the back: Easier said than done with this group in 2024, but the shutout in Portland gives me hope that things can turn around with the right mentality of those playing in the back. If Peter Luccin sticks with he 4-3-3 that he used in Portland, we have a good chance to see this group limit their mistakes and pick up a win on the final night of the regular season.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline that doesn’t hit until the day before each game. I will put last week’s report in these scouting reports and update where I can ahead of the weekly release from the league.