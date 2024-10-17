Photo via FC Dallas

The final game of the season is here, folks. This long nightmare of a season is coming to a close as Sporting Kansas City comes to town this weekend to battle FC Dallas in a Decision Day match.

Both teams are looking to wrap up their season this weekend with a positive result. Let’s dive into the visitors to see what they bring to Saturday’s game.

Key Player: Daniel Salloi

Over the years, he’s accounted for eight goals and two assists against FC Dallas, including SKC’s first goal in 2023 in their 2-1 loss at Toyota Stadium. 2024 has been an up and down year for Salloi, but he is always a terror to FC Dallas.

Key Matchup: Johnny Russel vs Marco Farfan

The way things have gone for both teams this season, picking out a decent match up for two eliminated teams is always a bit of a struggle. So, we’re going to highlight this one between two veteran players that will likely still give it a 100% on Saturday.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Dany Rosero (ankle)

Questionable: Nemanja Radoja (groin), Andreu Fontas (knee), Erik Thommy (foot)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Previously against SKC: The two sides met back in July in a weird week that saw them play a league game on a weekend night, followed up by a US Open Cup quarterfinal match in the mid-week. Sporting KC won both matches and were able to ride the win in the USOC to the final that they lost to LAFC.

Stuck on 13: Sporting KC are out of playoff contention and guaranteed to finish 13th in the Western Conference regardless of this result.

Recent form: Like FC Dallas, the struggles have been real for Sporting. They’ve picked up one win in their last five games, with the other four games all being losses. They’ve given up 10 goals in those four losses while only scoring once.

Potential Lineup:

Peter Vermes has stuck with his 4-3-3 formation for another season.

Melia, Davis, Rosero, Voloder, Leibold; Bassong, Rodriguez, Walter; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Keys To Three Points over SKC