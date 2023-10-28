Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The playoffs are finally here as FC Dallas is getting ready to take on the Seattle Sounders in the first game of the new Round One format of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

This will be a different format than previous playoff matches. It isn’t a single elimination. it isn’t an aggregate goal series, either. It is a simple win two out of three games and advance.

This is the sixth time FC Dallas has faced the Sounders in the playoffs, with Seattle winning the last three (2016, 2019, 2020).

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can find a win over the Sounders in Game One.

Key Player: Raúl Ruidíaz

While it is possible we see Ruidiaz off the bench more in this series, he is the perfect playoff villain for the Sounders. Ruidiaz has nine goals and six assists in 11 career playoff matches, including scoring a goal and recording two assists against FC Dallas in 2019.

Bonus player to not sleep on: Josh Atencio

Atencio has emerged as João Paulo's preferred partner in the defensive midfield as of late, and the Sounders are 3-0-1 in the last four starts for him.

Key Matchup: Alan Rusnak vs Asier Illarramendi

If you didn’t realize it by now, as an FC Dallas follower/fan, Illarrmendi is absolutely vital to how well this club will do in the playoffs. If he is able to lockdown what Rusnak is able to do on and off the ball, it could go a long way in keeping the pace and tempo in the way that FC Dallas wants to have for this series.

Quick Notes:

Current form: The Sounders enter the playoffs on a nine-match unbeaten run (W4 D5), tied with FC Dallas for the longest active streak in MLS. This is Seattle’s longest unbeaten run in all competitions since going 13 straight without defeat to open the 2021 season.

Recent run against FC Dallas: Including playoffs, Seattle is unbeaten in 17 straight home MLS matches against FC Dallas (W13 D4) dating back to 2012. Only three teams have longer home unbeaten runs against a single opponent in MLS history (incl. playoffs): New England (20 straight from 2002-13) vs. New York, Real Salt Lake (18 straight from 2007-19) vs. Colorado and San Jose (18 straight from 2001-16) vs. Kansas City.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: none

Questionable: Reed Baker-Whiting (hamstring)

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Weirdly, Seatle doesn’t have a long injury report going into the playoffs. It will come down more to who is in form rather than who is or isn’t healthy.

Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Baker-Whiting, Joao Paulo; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Loderio, Morris

Keys To Three Points over Seattle