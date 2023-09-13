Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

After a week away from league play for the FIFA international window, FC Dallas is back in action this weekend as they begin a grueling seven games in 21 days, starting with hosting the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Seattle is coming off a fairly disappointing outing in their previous match two weekends ago when they saw a 2-0 lead slip away into a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up points this weekend against the Sounders.

Key Player: Jordan Morris

While Raúl Ruidíaz is expected to return to Sounders training by Thursday or even when they arrive in Frisco at the end of the week, Morris wasn’t gone on international duty this past week so he will be fresh and likely a focal point in their attack.

Key Matchup: Jesus Ferreira vs Seattle’s CBs

In league play, Seattle hasn’t had a shutout since a 1-0 win over Houston back in early July. If you add in their two Leagues Cup games, that is nine games total without shutting out an opponent. Ferreira is kind of in desperate need of a regular season goal here to get back into the Golden Boot race, so hopefully, this is a weekend he can do it against what is kind of a leaky defense.

Quick Notes:

Cristian Roldan returning: One thing our friends over at Sounder at Heart have been reporting this week is that Cristian Roldan is likely to at least travel with the team to Texas this week. Roldan suffered a concussion back at the end of July and has been slowly working his way back into the Sounders training sessions

.

Recent form: A lot has been made across the web about the Sounder’s recent struggles, including the Leagues Cup, but Seattle has only lost three times in their last ten league matches while winning three and drawing the other four.

Record in Frisco: Seattle has had some success over the years in Frisco, going 4-6-5, with their last victory coming in August 2021, when the Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 off a Ruidíaz goal.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Leo Chu

Out: Dylan Teves (left hamstring strain), Kelyn Rowe (right quad strain)

Questionable: Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol)

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Chu being out suspended helps a bit for FC Dallas, but Seattle still has some quality names in their attack.

Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Baker-Whiting, Joao Paulo; Morris, Rusnak, Loderio, Ruidíaz

Keys To Three Points over Seattle