Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas is back out on the road again this weekend as they wrap up league play in July before the start of the new Leagues Cup next week, when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Sounders.

After winning back-to-back games, Seattle is coming off a tough midweek loss to the San Jose Earthquakes, where they lost 2-0.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up points on the road this weekend against the Sounders.

Key Player: Léo Chú

While the offense may rely more on guys like Nicolas Loderio, Heber, Raúl Ruidíaz or Jordan Morris (when he’s not on national team duty), Chu has been the catalyst for the Sounders’ attack in 2023, scoring three goals and adding in a team-high eight assists.

Key Matchup: Nouhou & Chu vs FC Dallas’s right wing

Given the injury situation Dallas has going on the right side of the field at the moment, whether it is Sam Junqua, Sebastian Lletget and say, Sebastian Ibeagha defending on the right side of the field more for Dallas, they’ll have to deal with the likes of Nouhou and Chu. Dallas got a glimpse of a fullback getting in behind last weekend with Colorado’s Andrew Gutman, and Nouhou will likely follow that script. Dallas has to defend the wings better in this one, or else these two will gobble up the chances.

Read Big D Soccer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Quick Notes:

Winless on short rest: The Sounders haven’t won this season coming off short rest, including Wednesday’s result in San Jose, going 0-4-3.

All-time at home against FC Dallas: The Sounders are an impressive 10-1-11 in all-time meetings at home against FC Dallas.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Xavier Arreaga (R quad strain), Stefan Frei (concussion protocol), Kelyn Rowe (R quad Strain)

Questionable: Ethan Dobbelaere (R hamstring strain), Sota Kitahara (R quad strain)

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Given the heavy schedule, Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders will probably have a fair amount of rotation for this one after playing Wednesday night.

Cleveland; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Baker-Whiting, Joao Paulo; Che, Rusnak, Loderio, Ruidíaz

Keys To Three Points over Seattle