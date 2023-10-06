Photo via San Jose Earthquakes

After the postponement of Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas is back in action tomorrow night when they host the San Jose Earthquakes.

This will mark the first time that former manager Luchi Gonzalez has come to Frisco with the Quakes. Earlier this season, the two sides met in May, with Nkosi Tafari scoring a stoppage-time goal to end that match level at 1-1.

San Jose is coming into this match a point ahead of FC Dallas in the standings following a 1-1 draw in Minnesota last weekend.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up three important points this weekend over a potential playoff foe.

Key Player: Cristian Espinoza

We highlighted Espinoza back in May, and he’s still the main threat for San Jose here in October. His assist against Minnesota last Saturday was his 12th assist of the season to go along with 12 goals.

Key Matchup: Carlos Gruezo vs Asier Illarramendi

On paper, this feels like a pretty epic matchup between two veteran midfielders. Gruzeo may end up being targeted to track Alan Velasco more, but if Velasco starts on the wings (which he probably will this weekend), this matchup will really be on full display.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Nathan (ACL)

Questionable: Jack Skahan (lower body)

On Loan: Oskar Agren

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Solid on the road: San Jose has lost only three of its last nine regular-season away matches (W2 D4) dating back to late May. The Earthquakes have held opponents to fewer than two goals in six of those nine matches after doing so just four times in their previous 29 road games.

Recent run against FC Dallas: Six of the last eight meetings between FC Dallas and San Jose have ended in draws (W1 each). Going back to the beginning of the 2017 season, the Earthquakes have lost only one of 12 meetings with FC Dallas, a 4-1 home win for Dallas in August 2022.

Potential Lineup:

Gonzalez has been using a couple of different formations as of late but has been using a 4-2-3-1 a bit more.

Daniel; Paul Marie, Rodrigues, Tanner Beason, Miguel Trauco; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill; Matthew Hoppe, Caden Cowell, Cristian Espinoza; Jeremy

Ebobisse.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Keys To Three Points over San Jose