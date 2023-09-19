Photo via Lucas Muller | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

FC Dallas hits the road tomorrow night to take on Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake in a midweek match.

RSL is coming off a 2-1 loss over the weekend to the San Jose Earthquakes, while FC Dallas had a fairly disappointing 1-1 draw at home against the Seattle Sounders.

Earlier this season, the two sides met in Frisco, where FC Dallas came away with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Jesus Ferreira and Bernard Kamungo.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up points against Real Salt Lake.

Key Player: Cristian Arango

The former LAFC DP has scored in his last three matches and could become the fifth RSL player to score in at least four straight regular-season games. Arango has scored five goals in three career matches against FC Dallas, including a hat-trick in his first match against FCD in October 2021.

Key Matchup: Arango vs Nkosi Tafari

Tafari has to get the start on Wednesday, right? You’d think so, given how he came off the bench against Seattle and performed well against their attack last Saturday. RSL attacks well with speed, and Dallas will need an athletic center back combo to slow them down around the penalty area. Tafari (and Sebastian Ibeagha) are the guys you want for this job.

Quick Notes:

Standing separation: With the playoff race heating up each time out, FC Dallas is currently just five points back of RSL in the Western Conference race, with a game in hand as well. So all points matter here.

Recent run at home: Real Salt Lake has won five of its last seven home matches in all competitions (L2), totaling 15 goals in the five wins and failing to score in the two defeats. Prior to winning five of seven at home, RSL had won just five of its previous 18 at America First Field in all competitions (D6 L7).

At home against FC Dallas: RSL has earned points in 17 of 25 all-time FC Dallas visits to Utah, going 12-8-5. One of those FC Dallas wins came last year when FCD won 1-0, snapping a run of 10 consecutive home games without a loss.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Brayan Vera (yellow card accumulation)

Out: Erik Holt (shoulder), Pablo Ruiz (knee)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

On loan: Jaziel Orozco (Larne FC), Ilijah Paul (Larne FC), Delentz Pierre (Colorado Springs Switchbacks), Julio Benitez (Forward Madison), Axel Kei (Real Monarchs), Moses Nyeman (Real Monarchs), Luis Rivera (Real Monarchs), Jude Wellings (Real Monarchs), Zack Farnswort (Real Monarchs)

Potential Lineup:

Pablo Mastroeni sticks with a 4-4-2 formation that sometimes has a bit of a diamond look in the middle of the park. The big question for them will be how much they’ll rotate with another game ahead this weekend.

McMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; Palacio, Loffelsend, Savarino, Luna; Rubin, Arango

Keys To Three Points over RSL