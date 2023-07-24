Photo via Club Necaxa

We all know how the Leagues Cup started on Friday night for FC Dallas. It was a draw that ended up in a shootout loss to Charlotte FC.

Now FC Dallas turns their sights to Liga MX side Necaxa in a game that FC Dallas has to pick up three points if they want to advance to the knockout round of this tournament.

Let’s dive into tomorrow’s opponent to see how they can pick up three points.

Key Player: Facundo Batisa

The Uraguian is the main focal point in the Necaxa attack right now. He hasn’t scored yet in the new season, but last year he scored nine goals between the Clausura and the Apertura.

Key Matchup: Alexis Pena vs Jesus Ferreira

Necaxa has some veterans in their defense, but Pena may be the most decorated of the bunch. He was with Cruz Azul when they won Liga MX in 2021 and when Pachuca won the Concacaf Champions League back in 2017.

Quick Notes:

Two draws and a loss: Necaxa is only three games into their new season. So far, they’ve picked up two draws (0-0 vs Toluca and 1-1 vs Tijuana) and one loss (2-0 to Chivas). The one goal scored was by one of their starting center backs. They also lost 2-0 last Wednesday in a friendly with Spanish side Athletic Club Bilbao.

American ownership connection: Necaxa has a local tie: former Dallas Mavericks forward and DFW resident Shawn Marion is a part owner of the club. He, along with actress Eva Longoria and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander are among the high-profile investors who have a stake in Necaxa

.

Celebrating 100 years: While FC Dallas is old in MLS terms, being one of the originals of the league. Necaxa is turning the big 100 this year. The club was founded way back in August of 1923.

History against FC Dallas: FC Dallas has faced 10 Mexican clubs over 26 matches since 1997. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs since 1997

.

Availability Report

Suspended: none

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

So far this season, Necaxa has run a 5-4-1 formation in their games, including their most recent result, a 2-0 loss to Chivas.

Unsain; Rodriguez, Pena, Montes, Formilano, Gonzalez; Mendez, Poggi, Esquiel, Garnica; Batista

Keys To Three Points over Necaxa