The Knockout Round of the 2023 Leagues Cup is here as FC Dallas gets set to host their second straight game against a Liga MX team when they take on Mazatlan on Wednesday night.

Mazatlan advanced out of their group by defeating Austin FC 3-1 before winning a match on penalty kicks against rivals Jaurez FC.

Let’s dive into Wednesday’s opponent to see how they can advance to the Round of 16.

Key Player: Ake Loba

The Ivorian forward may be a name some MLS fans will recognize, as he was recently with Nashville SC as one of their Designated Players. Loba came to MLS from Monterrey with a lot of expectations but failed to live up to them in Nashville. Still, he found the back of the net in their second group stage game against Jaurez and he may have a bit of a chip on his shoulder against MLS clubs.

Key Matchup: Facundo Almada vs Jesus Ferreira

Almada appears to be a guy that would be a good fit in MLS. He’s currently on loan from Rosario Central and has shown well in his first year with Mazatlan. The battle between him and Ferreira will be one that could determine how this game will play out. He did an excellent job at keeping guys like Gyasi Zardes and Will Bruin of Austin at bay in their group stage match.

Quick Notes:

Artist formerly known as Monarcas Morelia - Back in 2020 (you all remember those times, right?), Liga MX was looking to move a club to the Sinaloa region after they built a brand new stadium. Due to financial problems, it was decided that Morelia would be the club to move to Mazatlan and would rebrand into the new club that we see today.

Only given up a PK so far - In their Group stage play, Mazatlan only gave up two goals. One was a penalty kick to Austin FC, and the other was an own goal to Juarez.

History against FC Dallas: This will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

Availability Report

Suspended: none

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Head coach Ismael Rescalvo appears to be set with a 4-2-3-1 look in his formation.

Gutierrez; Diaz, Merolla, Almada, Coula; Colman, Intriago; Bello, Montano, Medina; Loba

Keys To Advance