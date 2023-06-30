Photo via LAFC

After being off for a week, FC Dallas is back in action this weekend as they host LAFC.

The defending MLS Cup champions are coming off a disappointing 3-2 loss last weekend at home against Vancouver. They’re currently tied for 1st in the Western Conference with St. Louis with 32 points.

Let’s dive into LAFC to see how FC Dallas can steal away three points at home.

Key Player: Denis Bouanga

The newly named 2023 MLS All-Star has been impressive in 2023. He’s currently second in goals scored in MLS this season, with one against FC Dallas in the previous meeting between the two clubs. Limiting what he can do in and around the penalty box is key, as his average scoring distance is 13 yards.

Key Matchup: Bouanga vs Nkosi Tafari

Limiting his space in the penalty box is key for Tafari and the FC Dallas defense. Any inch given up to Bouanga and Carlos Vela will likely punish FCD.

Quick Notes:

Tired legs: Across all competitions, LAFC has traveled over 33,000 miles this season for 25 games.

Rarely gives up an early goal: LAFC conceded a goal in the 2’ against Vancouver. The strike posts as the fifth-quickest goal allowed by the Black & Gold in club history.

Still stout on defense: Through 18 games, LAFC has only given up 19 goals, which is fourth best in MLS. They’re also fourth in MLS in terms of allowing the fewest amount of passes in their defensive third of the field.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: Aaron Long (United States)

Potential Lineup:

Steve Cherundolo only has to deal with one key player being out for this one, so he’ll have as close to a first-choice lineup as possible on Saturday:

McCarthy; Hollingshead, Sanchez, Maldondo, Palencia; Acosta, Tillman, Cifuentes; Buik, Bouanga, Vela

Keys To Three Points over LAFC