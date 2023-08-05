Hector Vivas/GettyImages

The matchup every Major League Soccer fan is looking forward to now is finally here for FC Dallas fans. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are coming to town on Sunday evening for the Round of 16 in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

FC Dallas has seen a version of Miami before this season, winning 1-0 in South Florida earlier this spring. But this is a completely new Herons side with Messi and company.

Let’s dive into the Herons and how FC Dallas can secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Key Player: Lionel Messi

It would be silly not to highlight one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Messi has been on fire since joining Miami. He’s got five goals so far in this tournament, including two in the win over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Key Matchup: Messi vs Jose Martinez

How FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez's game plans for Messi will be a big storyline in this one. You have to think he’ll stick a veteran player like Martinez on him defensively to try and keep him at bay. It is possible the two players have crossed paths before, back in their Barcelona days. Martinez was on the reserve squad there from 2016-18.

Quick Notes:

How they got here: Miami ran through Group play with wins over Atlanta United and Liga MX side Cruz Azul before dispatching their Florida rivals Orlando in the Round of 32.

All the new faces: It isn’t just Messi that has joined the club in recent weeks. They’ve added Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Diego Gomez, Facundo Farias, and Tomas Aviles in the last few weeks. Two full Designated Players in Messi and Busquets, and three U22 Initiative players in Gomez, Farias and Aviles. Oh, and Alba could easily be DP in his own right. It is truly insane what Miami has done to their roster.

Availability Report

Suspended: none

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Head coach Tata Martino has gone with the same lineup in every game so far in the Leagues Cup:

Callendar; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremanschi; Messi, Taylor, Martinez

Keys To Advance