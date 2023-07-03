Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting D.C. United 🔎
This is the first meeting between the two clubs in four years.
FC Dallas gets to quickly host another game here as we welcome D.C. United for the annual 4th of July match at Toyota Stadium.
This will be the first meeting between FC Dallas and D.C. United in exactly four years, when Dallas won, 2-0, on July 4, 2019.
Wayne Rooney’s club is coming off a tough 2-0 loss to Nashville SC last weekend. Let’s dive into the Black-and-Red to see how FC Dallas can begin a new winning streak on Tuesday night.
Key Player: Taxi Fountas
With Christian Benteke suspended on a yellow card accumulation for this match, Fountas is the next man up for D.C. in terms of scoring this season.
Key Matchup: Alan Velasco vs Andy Najar
It may really come down to who Rooney uses on the wings tomorrow night, but for argument’s sake, let’s say it is Najar. Velasco needs to find a way to establish himself early in this one by forcing the fullbacks for DCU to be pulled back more on defense than into their attacking end.
Quick Notes:
Recent Struggles: D.C. United has won only three of its last 11 MLS matches (D3 L5) after a three-match winning streak in April. D.C. has lost three of its last four MLS matches (W1) after losing just two of its previous 10 (W5 D3).
Availability Report:
Suspended: Christian Benteke
Out: Martin Rodriguez (knee), Mohanad Jeahze (leg), Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle)
Questionable: none
International duty: none
Potential Lineup:
Wayne Rooney has been using a 3-4-2-1 formation in recent weeks and will likely be heavily rotating his squad for this game after Saturday’s loss in Nashville.
Miller, Santos, Pines, Williams, Hines-Ike, Najar, Durkin, Asad, Klich, Dájome, Fountas
Keys To Three Points over DCU
Wear them down in the heat - Sure, it is hot and swampy in D.C. these days, too, but it is nowhere near as hot as it has been here in Dallas over the last couple of weeks. If FC Dallas can control the tempo in this one from the opening whistle, it will wear out D.C. in the Texas heat, which will then open the game up for some chances in the attack like we saw last weekend against LAFC.
Continue to feed Kamungo - We know the story and legend of Bernard Kamungo well now. This is a perfect kind of game for him to pick his spots and continue to score big goals. If he can play off set pieces in the same way he did against LAFC, by sneaking in behind defenders, he’ll certainly add another tally to his name on Tuesday night.
Eliminate easy mistakes - While the FC Dallas defense didn’t let up anything big against LAFC last weekend, there were some nervy moments early on that made you think they would. Hopefully, the win over LAFC has reignited the confidence in this group to not give up cheap giveaways in the defense that lead to goals. D.C. may be missing their leading scorer, but they are still dangerous around goal.
Benteke suspended is big.