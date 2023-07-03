Photo via D.C. United

FC Dallas gets to quickly host another game here as we welcome D.C. United for the annual 4th of July match at Toyota Stadium.

This will be the first meeting between FC Dallas and D.C. United in exactly four years, when Dallas won, 2-0, on July 4, 2019.

Wayne Rooney’s club is coming off a tough 2-0 loss to Nashville SC last weekend. Let’s dive into the Black-and-Red to see how FC Dallas can begin a new winning streak on Tuesday night.

Key Player: Taxi Fountas

With Christian Benteke suspended on a yellow card accumulation for this match, Fountas is the next man up for D.C. in terms of scoring this season.

Key Matchup: Alan Velasco vs Andy Najar

It may really come down to who Rooney uses on the wings tomorrow night, but for argument’s sake, let’s say it is Najar. Velasco needs to find a way to establish himself early in this one by forcing the fullbacks for DCU to be pulled back more on defense than into their attacking end.

Quick Notes:

Recent Struggles: D.C. United has won only three of its last 11 MLS matches (D3 L5) after a three-match winning streak in April. D.C. has lost three of its last four MLS matches (W1) after losing just two of its previous 10 (W5 D3).

Availability Report:

Suspended: Christian Benteke

Out: Martin Rodriguez (knee), Mohanad Jeahze (leg), Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Wayne Rooney has been using a 3-4-2-1 formation in recent weeks and will likely be heavily rotating his squad for this game after Saturday’s loss in Nashville.

Miller, Santos, Pines, Williams, Hines-Ike, Najar, Durkin, Asad, Klich, Dájome, Fountas

