We’ve been talking about it for what feels like ages now, but the Leagues Cup is finally here. FC Dallas hosts Charlotte FC for their first-ever meeting with the club from North Carolina to kick off the Group Stage.

Charlotte is coming off a 2-0 loss last weekend in league play to CF Montreal. Christian Lattanzio’s club is currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points on a 6-9-8 record.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up points on the road this weekend against Charlotte.

Key Player: Karol Swiderski

Swiderski leads Charlotte this season with seven goals, one of which came from the penalty spot. Expect the Polish international to be the main focal point in their attack.

Key Matchup: Swiderski vs Nkosi Tafari

This could be a big test for Tafari as Swiderski does well at getting the ball in space in the penalty box. The majority of his goals come from the left side of the penalty box too. So keeping him from being able to create space in the penalty box will be a tall order but one that Tafari should manage well.

Quick Notes:

Recent struggles - Like FC Dallas, Charlotte has had some serious struggles in the last couple of months. They’ve won one game in their last ten. Before the loss to Montreal last weekend, they had a stretch of five straight draws against teams like FC Cincinnati and New York City FC.

Familiar face on the bench - Former North Texas SC head coach Pa-Modou Kah joined as an assistant coach at the beginning of the 2023 season.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Adilson Malanda (lower leg injury), Pablo Sisniega (back injury), Enzo Copetti (lower leg injury), Derrick Jones (thigh injury)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Lattanzio typically deploys a 4-3-3 formation with fullbacks that like to get into the attack.

Kahlina; Tuiloma, Curio, Sobociniski, Bvrne; Westwood, Bronico, Artfield; Joziawk, Swiderski, Varges

Keys To Three Points over Charlotte