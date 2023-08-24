Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas returns to the field this weekend as they host their Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC for the first time in 2023.

The two sides have already met twice this season, both at Q2 Stadium in Austin, where they split the two matches. FC Dallas came out on top in the first meeting in early May with a late Jesus Ferreira goal before Austin downed a heavily injured FC Dallas squad 3-0 in mid-June.

FC Dallas is coming off what ended up being a bye-week in league play after their season return match with the Philadelphia Union was moved due to the Union’s involvement in the third-place game in the Leagues Cup. Austin, however, would have probably liked another week off as they struggled in a 6-3 loss at St. Louis CITY SC.

Key Player: Sebastian Driussi

While the Verde MVP hasn’t had the same sort of 2023 that he did in 2022, he’s still the most dangerous player on the field for them. In 2023, if you lock him down defensively and don’t allow him that free space in and around the penalty box, you have a good shot at beating Austin.

Key Matchup: Facundo Quignon vs Driussi

We saw in the Leagues Cup that Quignon can lock down a star on the other side of the field for most of a game. Given that he now has some roster competition, this will be an important game for him to prove to Nico Estevez and the staff that he belongs in the starting lineup from here on out.

Quick Notes:

Legend returns home: This will mark the first game back in Frisco for former FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges. The veteran opted not to re-sign with FC Dallas ahead of the 2023 season and instead signed with Toronto FC. That move proved not to be a bit of a disaster for Hedges as he struggled through injuries before being traded last month to Austin.

Leagues Cup troubles: Austin had one of the more favorable groups at the start of the Leagues Cup, as they hosted Liga MX sides Jaurez and Mazatlan. In both games, Austin failed to make an impact offensively in front of their home crowd as they lost both games and were sent packing after the group stage.

Good with the lead: In 2023, Austin is 9-1-1 when scoring first. On the flip side, they’re 2-8-1 when conceding first, including last week’s loss in St. Louis.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL)

Questionable: Leo Vaisanen (right LCL)

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Like FC Dallas, Austin is finally a pretty healthy team here in this season's restart. Josh Wolff will have a roster to select from too.

Stuver; Gallagher, Lima, Hedges, Cascante; Wolff, Pereira, Valencia, Finlay, Druissi; Urruti

Keys to gaining three points for FC Dallas