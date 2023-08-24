Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Austin FC 🔎
FC Dallas has to find a win on Saturday to stay in the Copa Tejas race.
FC Dallas returns to the field this weekend as they host their Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC for the first time in 2023.
The two sides have already met twice this season, both at Q2 Stadium in Austin, where they split the two matches. FC Dallas came out on top in the first meeting in early May with a late Jesus Ferreira goal before Austin downed a heavily injured FC Dallas squad 3-0 in mid-June.
FC Dallas is coming off what ended up being a bye-week in league play after their season return match with the Philadelphia Union was moved due to the Union’s involvement in the third-place game in the Leagues Cup. Austin, however, would have probably liked another week off as they struggled in a 6-3 loss at St. Louis CITY SC.
Key Player: Sebastian Driussi
While the Verde MVP hasn’t had the same sort of 2023 that he did in 2022, he’s still the most dangerous player on the field for them. In 2023, if you lock him down defensively and don’t allow him that free space in and around the penalty box, you have a good shot at beating Austin.
Key Matchup: Facundo Quignon vs Driussi
We saw in the Leagues Cup that Quignon can lock down a star on the other side of the field for most of a game. Given that he now has some roster competition, this will be an important game for him to prove to Nico Estevez and the staff that he belongs in the starting lineup from here on out.
Quick Notes:
Legend returns home: This will mark the first game back in Frisco for former FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges. The veteran opted not to re-sign with FC Dallas ahead of the 2023 season and instead signed with Toronto FC. That move proved not to be a bit of a disaster for Hedges as he struggled through injuries before being traded last month to Austin.
Leagues Cup troubles: Austin had one of the more favorable groups at the start of the Leagues Cup, as they hosted Liga MX sides Jaurez and Mazatlan. In both games, Austin failed to make an impact offensively in front of their home crowd as they lost both games and were sent packing after the group stage.
Good with the lead: In 2023, Austin is 9-1-1 when scoring first. On the flip side, they’re 2-8-1 when conceding first, including last week’s loss in St. Louis.
Availability Report:
Suspended: none
Out: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL)
Questionable: Leo Vaisanen (right LCL)
International duty: none
Potential Lineup:
Like FC Dallas, Austin is finally a pretty healthy team here in this season's restart. Josh Wolff will have a roster to select from too.
Stuver; Gallagher, Lima, Hedges, Cascante; Wolff, Pereira, Valencia, Finlay, Druissi; Urruti
Keys to gaining three points for FC Dallas
Shake off the rust - Three weeks away from competitive play, right in the heart of the season, is a tough thing to overcome. FC Dallas will have to find a way to get into the match early and often against their rivals. The sooner they can shake off the rust, the better, especially given how poorly the Austin defense fared last weekend in St. Louis in their 6-3 loss.
Play your game - Austin will want to press the way that they do up front with Maxi Urruti and Sebastian Druissi. Dallas knows from experience what quality players can do to them in their defensive third when they don’t play well. So maintaining smart possession and picking out the right moments to attack down the channels will be key. This group knows what it takes to frustrate Austin and beat them; they just have to maintain it for the full 90.
Find Velasco early - Alan Velasco had himself a heck of a Leagues Cup, and the club needs to find a way to involve him in the attack as early as possible in this one. When he can open up a defense, it allows more space along the wings for Bernard Kamungo, Jader Obrian or Paul Arriola. It also frees up space in and around the penalty box for Jesus Ferreira to work his magic as well. The longer this game goes without Velasco’s involvement in the attack, the harder it will be for FC Dallas to control things.