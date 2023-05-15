Photo via FC Dallas

The European seasons are starting to come to an end here as we get close to the end of May. With that is the new churn of the rumor mill.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Vitale, Serie A champions Napoli are interested in signing FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferrerira. The report has said the Italian club has already contacted Ferreira’s Los Angeles-based agency Wasserman to enquire about the 22-year old. The report suggests that Napoli is willing to spend $12 million on Ferreira.

Napoli recently won Serie A for the first time since 1990 and are said to be looking to add to their attack. So far in 2023, Ferreira has scored six goals, including a game-winner against Austin FC this past weekend. Ferreira also scored a game-tying goal for the United States national team in a friendly with rivals Mexico last month.

Our Take

Yeah, I think at this point, this is something we should learn to expect with regard to Ferreira. The more he scores in MLS and for the USMNT, the more eyeballs he’s going to get from European teams.

The one thing that will be worth keeping an eye on is the price tag to get Ferreira. That $12 million part of this rumor is likely too low of an offer for the Hunts and FC Dallas to take up just yet. Keep in mind that they did get close to $20 million for Ricardo Pepi before the 2022 season.

My gut feeling has always been that they’d want even more for Ferreira than they got for Pepi. Obviously, Napoli and FC Dallas could work out a way to put sell-on fees and other incentives into a transfer to get it to that point.

Lastly, it will come down to Ferreira as to whether or not he wants to go to Europe. He’s always been driven by creating a legacy with FC Dallas, and he may feel that his time here isn’t up just yet until he has either earned a MVP award like his father or, even better, won a MLS Cup.

Update: Ferreira has already come out and claimed the rumor as a lie

