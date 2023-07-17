AS Roma via Getty Images

We’re nearly two weeks away from the summer transfer window closing in Major League Soccer on August 2. Clubs across the league are entering that final push before the regular season resumes in late August to get moves across the finish line.

Today, a rumor from Will Forbes popped up that will intrigue most FC Dallas fans. Italian side Roma could be in the process of loaning American fullback Bryan Reynolds to an MLS club.

The club of interest in MLS? FC Dallas.

Forbes goes on to say, “Roma have yet to accept a transfer offer from a club where Reynolds would want to go. They have suggested he go on loan to a club in Europe that he has no interest in going to. Reynolds would favor a loan move to MLS if Roma don’t plan to sell him. His salary could make things a little difficult in any proposed move.”

Roma has already rejected an offer from Belgian side Westerlo earlier this summer.

Our take

On the surface, this is very intriguing for FC Dallas. We know the right back situation has been in flux pretty much since Reynolds departed the club in 2021. This season we’ve seen a rotation of Ema Twumasi, Geovane Jesus and Sam Junqua. Two of the three there have been in and out with injuries since early May, which may be what is prompting the interest for FC Dallas to bring Reynolds back on loan.

Twumasi was moved to the ‘questionable’ part of the injury report last week before the Seattle game. Jesus started and played 45 minutes against the Sounders. Both still have a chance to get fully fit here before the season resumes on August 20 after the Leagues Cup.

Still, if FC Dallas were to upgrade their defense, this kind of move would be welcome by most at this point. Reynolds brings a little more athleticism to the table and could be motivated by a loan back home to help improve his stock both with the national team and with Roma.

The question I would have is if this loan goes through December or through next June. We’ll have to wait and see what comes out on this rumor next to know if it is just for this MLS season or if it is through next summer.

Thankfully one thing we won’t have to deal with is how Reynolds would be subject to the league’s Allocation Process since he was sold to Roma. The league ditched that mechanism at the start of the season

, so FC Dallas won’t have to jump through any extra hoops to get him back in Frisco.

What do you make of this potential rumor? Would you want Reynolds back? Let’s discuss it below.