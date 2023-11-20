Photo via FC Dallas

The one thing we all probably love about the offseason for any Major League Soccer team is how we can play the hypothetical games with potential moves clubs should or can make.

For FC Dallas, this winter is no different. The roster moves have yet to be announced, but we can still discuss what positions we’d like to see happen this winter.

From DP-level players down to some depth needs and maybe some wild dreams, there are a lot of moves that FC Dallas can and should make in the coming months. Let’s dive into some roster needs and dreams.

A DP-level #9

This one may be a bit of a two-parter to do. One, buy out Jesus Jimenez’s hefty $1 million-plus contract for 2024 and move on from him. Toronto may have been on the hook for his 2023 salary, but it won’t be the case in 2024. Two, get Paul Arriolla off the DP status. That one should be fairly simple, with some allocation money floating around.