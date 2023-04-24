Photo via FC Dallas

It is deadline day for the Major League Soccer primary transfer window. Following the loss to New York City FC on Saturday, FC Dallas may now be a big player in today’s window.

The Athletic’s Tom Bogert (yeah, he jumped ship from MLSSoccer.com to The Athletic) is reporting this morning that the LA Galaxy is interested in adding FC Dallas attacker Paul Arriola.

Sources stress FC Dallas have rejected any idea of a potential deal, while the Galaxy have other targets, as well. Arriola is Dallas’ captain and they don’t plan on losing him, particularly this late in the transfer window. Any deal would have to be a new league-record fee to facilitate a move. Arriola is already subject to the league-record trade, his $2 million GAM plus add-ons trade to Dallas from D.C. United last winter.

The Galaxy is in the market for adding some key pieces within the league today. The club has transfer sanctions this summer in which they cannot acquire a player from abroad. They can still complete trades in the summer though.

Would this move make sense for FC Dallas?

Yeah, so that is going to be the big question today.

Arriola is from Southern California and actually began his playing career in their academy. So there could be some desire for him to return home.

This would be a huge hit for the roster if they do take a deal today, though, even if it is a multi-million dollar GAM trade. We’ve seen in recent weeks, with Alan Velasco being injured, that the club has some glaring depth issues on their wings.

What do you all make of this potential trade? Should FC Dallas go for it or hold on to Arriola?