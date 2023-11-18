Photo via FC Dallas

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Tom Bogert put out a pretty interesting nugget of information on FC Dallas potentially having to deal with the loss of both technical director Andres Zanotta and head coach Nico Estevez after 2023.

It turns out on Estevez, that may not be the case. The Dallas Morning News spoke with Estevez on Friday to clear up the situation.

“They have incorrect information, I don’t know where those reports came from,” Estévez said of a report from The Athletic that his contract with the FCD expires at the end of the year. “I know what is in my contract, I am very motivated to lead this team next season,” Estévez said Thursday. According to the club, Estévez has a contract option for 2024 and plans to exercise it.

So that is at least one thing that FC Dallas fans won’t have to stress over in the coming weeks. The DMN report also discusses how the club is planning another overseas trip for the preseason, similar to what they did ahead of the 2023 season when the team trained in Spain for a couple of weeks back in February.

For now, we wait and see if the other side of The Athletic’s report is accurate on Zanotta. I still believe the club will retain him, and from the sound of a recent social post on Instagram, he sounds like he’ll be here.

Also, we’re still in a holding pattern for the club’s end-of-season roster moves that will be expected to drop within the next couple of weeks. The team does have a deadline to make the moves, but announcing them could still take a few extra days.

Does hearing that Estevez will return in 2024 give you any relief? Or are you disappointed that the club won’t be in a coaching search this winter? Let’s discuss it below.