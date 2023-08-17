Photo via FC Dallas

The summer transfer window is a tricky time for Major League Soccer teams. It doesn’t run on the same set of days that the European window does, creating a fun panic for teams to get to the end of August without losing any key player.

For the FC Dallas faithful, this has probably been a rather stressful week. Earlier, there were reports of Spanish club Cadiz making the headlines in that they were looking to add FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreria during the European summer transfer window.

At least for this moment, FC Dallas fans may be able to breathe a little easier.

The Atheltic’s Tom Bogert has a super report on various players across MLS that are linked to moves at the moment and has an update that FC Dallas fans will probably be relieved to see today.

FC Dallas and U.S. national team forward Jesus Ferreira is on the radar of clubs in Europe, but no offers have arrived to FC Dallas yet. Despite reports in Europe, La Liga club Cadiz has not contacted FC Dallas nor Ferreira about a potential move. Liga MX giant Club América considered an offer last month for Ferreira as well but went in a different direction.

Yeah, some juicy stuff there.

FC Dallas isn’t totally off the hook yet. There are still a little over two weeks left in the transfer window

. Still, seeing that there are no offers from any club in Europe is interesting but more on the relief side of things considering how FC Dallas wouldn’t be able to replace Ferreira until this winter.

Following the report earlier this week on Cadiz being interested, it didn’t seem like that was a rumor that was going to gain a lot of steam outside of one or two people on Twitter/X. Even the original reporter of the rumor stopped talking about it the day after posting it. It was always a grain of salt kind of rumor, but one we still felt was necessary to discuss.

The other interesting detail there from Bogert is that Liga MX giants Club America had some consideration for Ferreira earlier this month. I thought going into the Leagues Cup that we should keep an eye out for a Mexican team to get more interested in Ferreira than one from Europe.

Bogert did have one other FC Dallas nugget to mention, well, sort of, in his report. That was on keeper Maarten Paes. While no offers have come in for the Dutch keeper, expect some to trickle in this winter.

Paes is locked in with the club through 2025 (with options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons), so a good offer would have to happen to lure him away from North Texas.