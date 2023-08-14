Photo via FC Dallas

While the Major League Soccer transfer window has closed, the European one remains open for the month. With that is some renewed interest around the globe for FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira.

A new report by Beni Arroyo on Twitter suggests that Spanish La Liga side Cadiz has an interest in obtaining Ferreira from FC Dallas.

According to the report, the move would be a loan to Cadiz with a non-mandatory option to buy. More thoughts on that one in a second.

Ferreria has 11 goals and six assists in 22 appearances for FC Dallas in 2023 (this includes MLS and Leagues Cup play). He also has scored seven goals for the United State men’s national team this year in the Gold Cup, including two hat tricks.

Cadiz finished 14th in La Liga last season and are hoping to bolster their attack.

Our Take

I think it is safe to take this one with a grain of salt.

The reported loan with no mandatory option to buy is weird. FC Dallas has done moves like this in the past, where they loan a guy (remember Fabian Castillo?) to a club with the purchase trigger coming at the end of the loan. They’ve also sold a guy with a decent add-on fee should the club sell the player down the road too. I’d imagine this move would be somewhere in between those two things.

There were several European clubs at the Leagues Cup game against Inter Miami to scout guys like Ferreira and Alan Velasco. There is no confirmation that Cadiz was one of them, but given the timing of this, it is likely that they were keeping tabs on Ferreira this summer.

We know FC Dallas values Ferreira much higher than most might. He’s a World Cup player, a team leader and a Homegrown rolled into one for them. I’ve also discussed several times how Ferreira wants to have a legacy here with FC Dallas too. That kind of thing may keep him here longer than some would like.

Still, a La Liga landing spot does seem good for Ferreira for when that time does come though for him actually to move on from FC Dallas. At 22-years old, he’s still got plenty of time to figure out where that landing spot is too. I just believe it won’t be this month, but it will be something you want to keep an eye on this winter.