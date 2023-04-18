Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas finally picked up a shutout and a road win on Saturday in Miami. The result helped push (or keep) FCD in the top ten of the latest rankings.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 8 (up 1)

Comment: FC Dallas just get points. They earned three points last weekend when they beat Real Salt Lake with a late winner from Bernard Kamungo. They’re fourth in the West and will probably be somewhere around there for the rest of the season because they just show up to the soccer game and get points. This is just how it works and I don’t think we need any more analysis beyond that for, like, maybe the rest of the year? Or the decade?

ESPNFC - Rank 10 (down 2)

Comment: They walked away with three points, but they were probably the inferior team. At home. Against RSL.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).