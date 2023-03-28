Sebastian Ibeagha earns his MLS Cup ring from LAFC. (Photo via LAFC)

FC Dallas nearly picked up a valuable road point last weekend at LAFC but a late goal got in the way. As you might expect, some folks out in Power Rankings land were down on the club a bit for the loss.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 11 (down 1)

Comment: Dallas nearly pulled out a somewhat impressive point despite going down to 10 men in the first half. But even after Carlos Vela bounced a late penalty off the crossbar, they couldn’t hold onto a 1-1 draw at LAFC.

ESPNFC - Rank 8 (same)

Comment: Dallas have to meet VAR outside the stadium after it ruled out a goal and got them sent down to 10 men all before halftime in a loss at LAFC.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).