Photo via NYCFC

It wasn’t pretty last Saturday, that’s for sure but we can put the 3-1 loss in New York behind us here. FC Dallas saw their latest rank in the power polls dip a little bit but everyone seems to be cutting them some slack for the tough road loss.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 11 (down 3)

Comment: Road games are hard. Dallas just ran into an NYCFC version that had more juice and more healthy starters. They’ll be fine and probably finish like third or fourth in the West. That’s just how these things usually go.

ESPNFC - Rank 10 (same)

Comment: Dallas got pretty well steamrolled at NYCFC because every time you want to believe in this team, they remind you they are pretty flawed. And every time you want to give up on this team, they tempt you with some gorgeous play, so expect them to look great against Minnesota next week. Stop playing us like this, Toros.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).