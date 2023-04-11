Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas finally picked up a shutout and a road win on Saturday in Miami. The result helped push (or keep) FCD in the top ten of the latest rankings.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 9 (up 4)

Comment: FC Dallas did exactly what you’d expect them to do against an Inter Miami team in rough shape. They controlled the game, took an early lead, saw it through and that was that. This team is destined for another finish near, but not quite on top of the West and I promise that’s a sincere compliment.

ESPNFC - Rank 8 (same)

Comment: Stop if you've heard this one before: Dallas was playing really well and should have been up multiple goals, but it led by just one and had to hang on for dear life late. Fortunately for Dallas, VAR did it a solid so it didn't concede a 98th-minute penalty and left Miami with a win.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).