Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 2
A solid win always helps change people's opinion.
What a difference a week makes, huh?
FC Dallas picked up their first win of the 2023 season as they downed the LA Galaxy 3-1. Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco each found the back of the net, providing some good momentum for the duo as the club hits the road this weekend in Vancouver.
Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say ab…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.