FC Dallas picked up a result in Minnesota that wasn’t pretty but was needed this past weekend. After ten games, we kind of know where this team stands with everyone, good but not great.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 12 (down 1)

Comment: FC Dallas took a point on the road at Minnesota and continue to be somewhere from third to fifth in the West. They will presumably be there until the heat death of the universe.

ESPNFC - Rank 10 (same)

Comment: Go to Minnesota and take a point? Job done. That's the type of work that has Dallas rightfully fourth in the West.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).