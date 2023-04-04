Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas failed to get a shutout again on Saturday night as they gave up a late goal to the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw. Now folks are starting to point to issues last year with this group as lingering issues into this season.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 13 (down 2)

Comment: They were in control from the jump against Portland and eventually broke through late to take a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, soccer is mean. The Timbers found an equalizer in stoppage time with the last of their very limited chances.

ESPNFC - Rank 8 (same)

Comment: FC Dallas might rightly say that they were simply unlucky to give up a late equalizer to Portland and that they played well enough to take all three points, but they also mostly played well enough to be up multiple goals and weren't, which is a multiyear problem for them.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).