Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 4
So it is about the same as last week, despite the win.
FC Dallas secured another home win over the weekend over rivals Sporting Kansas City. Maarten Paes was the hero in the net, while Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco continued their early-season scoring ways.
Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:
MLSSoccer.com - Rank 10 (same)
Comment: We can complain about how th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.