Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas stumbled in their first game of the 2023 season, losing 1-0 to Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium. Now that the dust has settled on the first week of the regular season, the famed Power Rankings across the web are out to review each team.

For FC Dallas, it wasn’t great.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 17 (down 8)

Comment: That’s a rough…