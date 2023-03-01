Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Week 1
A home loss by FC Dallas saw their early season ranking slip a good bit.
FC Dallas stumbled in their first game of the 2023 season, losing 1-0 to Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium. Now that the dust has settled on the first week of the regular season, the famed Power Rankings across the web are out to review each team.
For FC Dallas, it wasn’t great.
MLSSoccer.com - Rank 17 (down 8)
Comment: That’s a rough…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.