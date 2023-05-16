Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked up a much-needed win on the road last Saturday in Austin. Now that the dust has completely settled on Matchday 12, the pollsters have spoken with their latest on where things stand for Nico Estevez’s team.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 7 (up 6)

Comment: Simple stuff at this point. Some folks show up and run around, and there’s a pretty good chance at the end of 90 minutes FC Dallas have done enough to grab some points. Jesús Ferreira delivered a late winner at Austin last weekend and FC Dallas are, as always, comfortably in fourth place and will probably be right there at the end of the year too. Although there is some concern Paul Arriola might be out for a moment.

ESPNFC - Rank 11 (same)

Comment: Jesús Ferreira isn't getting the same hype as he was en route to his 18-goal campaign a year ago, but after scoring the 89th-minute winner against Austin, he's on pace for another 18 goals this year.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).