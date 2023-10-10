Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas continues to pick up draws in games as they extend their unbeaten run to seven games following a 1-1 draw over the weekend with the San Jose Earthquakes. All the online pundits continue to preach the same message about this club: they just need to win a damn game already.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (same)

Comment: Dallas played to a fourth straight draw last weekend. They have six draws in their last seven games. They have two wins in nine games since Leagues Cup. They’re very likely a playoff team, but they aren’t sprinting over the finish line. They need to take care of business against Colorado and LA over their last two games and finally dig themselves out of a Wild Card spot.

ESPNFC - Rank 14 (up 1)

Comment: Stop me if you've heard this one before: FC Dallas drew. Their stalemate with San Jose marked the seventh in their last 10 games and while it's impressive that they are so adept at avoiding defeat, it'd probably behoove them to win upon occasion. If they can't win one of their last two matches, they risk sliding out of a playoff spot.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).