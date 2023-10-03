Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas ended the month of September on an unbeaten run after securing five draws and a win all against playoff competition. But how did the latest Power Rankings come out for FCD? Let’s just say they’re all a bit baffled at this club like we are these days.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (up 1)

Comment: Dallas played to a 0-0 draw against Houston and a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia that kept them ninth in the West. I’ll let those in the know sum up the experience for Dallas fans.

ESPNFC - Rank 16 (down 1)

Comment: FCD did well to take results from Vancouver

and Houston, but after those pair of draws they are now asking themselves an eternal soccer question: is it impressive that a team is managing to so regularly avoid defeat, or concerning that they are struggling to win? Dallas have now lost just one of their last nine, but have also only won twice in that span.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).