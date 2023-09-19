Photo via FC Dallas

Normally, a draw with Seattle would be a bit of a boost for FC Dallas, but not when the club is in the thick of things in the MLS Western Conference playoff race. All points matter at this point in the season and to drop some at home is going to get called out.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 20 (down 4)

Comment: A 1-1 draw against Seattle wasn’t enough to keep Dallas above the playoff line. The good news is they have two games in hand on ninth-place Portland and a two-point advantage on 12th-place Austin.

ESPNFC - Rank 18 (down 1)

Comment: A home draw with Seattle isn't the worst result, but it wasn't exactly an inspiring performance and they have just one win since July 1. Now, they find themselves below the playoff line too.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

