Photo via MikeBrooks

Matchday 28 is in the books across Major League Soccer as a busy week is on top for all the clubs, including FC Dallas. Last weekend saw FC Dallas return to the field for the first time in three weeks after their Leagues Cup run came to an end. They needed 96 minutes to find the back of the net against a ten-man Austin FC squad.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (down 2)

Comment: Some things feel better than a rout.

Nkosi Tafari, you absolute legend :) pic.twitter.com/EC7rjPKl4B — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 27, 2023

Nkosi Tafari’s winner was the latest in FC Dallas history and it just so happened to come in a six-pointer against an in-state rival. With the win, Dallas jumped ahead of Austin in the standings and have a one-point advantage with a game in hand.

ESPNFC - Rank 15 (down 1)

Comment: Coming off a 20-day break and beating your rival Austin? Yeah, that'll do. The question now is whether Jesús Ferreira really did miss the match through illness or whether he is on his way to Europe.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).