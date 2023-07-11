Photo via FC Dallas

It has been a tough few weeks for FC Dallas outside of a win over LAFC at home. The Power Rankings across the web have certainly taken note of the current slump with similar comments this week following the loss to the lowly Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (down 4)

Comment: They, uh, could really use Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola back. FC Dallas have lost four of their last five after giving Colorado their first home win of the season last weekend. Are any more Secondary Transfer Window moves incoming? The team is a little "too good not great right now.

ESPNFC - Rank 17 (down 6)

Comment: Losses to D.C. and Colorado make it six defeats in their past eight and only two wins in the past 10. Spin it how you want, but the bright spots can't make you look away from the results.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).