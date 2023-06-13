We are past the midway point in the regular season for FC Dallas, and the comments in the latest Power Rankings appear to be singing a familiar tune about the club. They’re good, but not great.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 12 (down 1)

Comment: Dallas are grinding away right now. Nothing is coming easy. They took down St. Louis in a 40-minute game midweek, but came up short in Portland on Saturday. They’ve won just once since mid-May. Dallas might need a season-changing Secondary Transfer Window to get this thing out of second gear and I’m not sure it’s going to happen.

ESPNFC - Rank 14 (down 3)

Comment: Their front line was often non-existent, their midfield never asserted themselves and the back line was shaky. Unsurprisingly, Dallas lost in Portland. At least goalkeeper Maarten Paes played well.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

