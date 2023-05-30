Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas pick up another positive result away from home this past weekend in their 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. The result keeps FC Dallas unbeaten in their last five league games. Not bad.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 8 (down 1)

Comment: FC Dallas, a good soccer team, pulled out a point on the road this weekend. As always, they’re in fourth place and haven’t lost in a while.

ESPNFC - Rank 11 (same)

Comment: Jimmy Maurer standing and watching the ball slowly bounce off the ground, off the post and in was not the best bit of goalkeeper, but Nkosi Tafari's equalizer four minutes into stoppage time was a nice way to leave San Jose.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).