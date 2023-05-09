Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas had a weird weekend. The thunderstorms rolled into town and caused a postponement in their game with St. Louis CITY SC after 50 minutes. Because of all that, their latest Power Rankings took a bit of a hit since there wasn’t as much for the pollsters to go off of.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 13 (down 1)

Comment: An off-ish week for FC Dallas thanks to inclement weather. They were tied 0-0 with St. Louis after 50 minutes before the game got postponed to a TBA date.

ESPNFC - Rank 11 (down 1)

Comment: St. Louis was going to be a fun test for Dallas until lightning ruined things and got the game called off.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).