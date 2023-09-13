Photo via FC Dallas

The majority of Major League Soccer was off last weekend for the September FIFA window. FC Dallas hopefully was able to get ready for the final push toward the playoffs beginning this weekend with Seattle.

Only one of the two outlets with comments updated their rankings this week. Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (same)

Comment: Jesús Ferreira is quietly having another excellent year. He’s only been available to start 18 games this season, but still has 10 goals and three assists. He’s averaging 0.55 goals per 90, right on par with his 0.61 pace last season. And he’s 0.01 xG/90 better this year when it comes to finding chances. He’s one of the league’s best and might be enough down the stretch to save Dallas a whole lot of stress when it comes to making the playoffs. For now, they’re still ninth in the West.

ESPNFC - Last ranking - 17

Comment: No update this week

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).