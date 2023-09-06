Photo via MikeBrooks

Two more Matchdays are in the books for FC Dallas. Last Wednesday saw the club go nearly 75 minutes down a man in their 2-1 loss against St. Louis CITY. They followed that result up with a 2-2 draw at home against Atlanta United on Saturday.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (same)

Comment: FC Dallas rebounded after a midweek loss to St. Louis with a draw against Atlanta. I’m not sure how happy they’ll be about blowing an early 1-0 lead in the first place, but the draw at least put them above the playoff line (albeit narrowly).

ESPNFC - Rank 17 (down 2)

Comment: Every time you think Dallas might be ready to go on a run, it starts looking shaky. This week, it was a loss in St. Louis and draw with Atlanta. Admittedly, those are two good teams, but FCD doesn't have much margin for error anymore. Only one point is separating the team from being out of a playoff spot.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).