Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas wrapped up the 2023 regular season on Saturday with a 4-1 win over the LA Galaxy. There was only one Power Ranking out there that has an updated ranking for this week, so let’s get into it:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 15 (up 1)

Comment: Dallas were gifted a Decision Day matchup with the Galaxy and took full advantage.

Bernard Kamungo earned a brace for his fifth and sixth goals of the season in this one, then exited just before halftime with an injury. Maybe he can recover and be a factor for Dallas as they take on second-seeded Seattle in Round One.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: There are some out there that are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives). Maybe in the future we will include those here but for now, we’ll stick with the more consistent sites.