Photo via FC Dallas

It has been a minute since the last Power Rankings were done across the web. The break in play from the regular season for the Leagues Cup put these sorts of weekly-ish posts out of the foreground. Now that the regular season is back in Major League Soccer, the rankings have returned.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 14 (same)

Comment: Nothing for FC Dallas last weekend, which means they got a few extra days to prepare for Austin on Saturday. Some rest is always good, but Dallas did fall below the playoff line at the worst possible time thanks to Minnesota’s win over NYCFC. After Austin, they’ll face St. Louis, Atlanta, Seattle, RSL, Columbus and Philadelphia. They might have the most difficult stretch run of any team in the West.

ESPNFC - Rank 14 (up 2)

Comment: Asier Illarramendi is in, Bernard Kamungo is finding his stride, and it looks as if Jesús Ferreira is going to stay for the rest of the season. The attack is ready to make a run, but is the defense?

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).