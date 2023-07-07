Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchdays 22-23
It was such a mixed bag in the past week for FC Dallas.
The last week or so has been a bit of a mixed bag for FC Dallas. On one hand, they got a big home win over LAFC last weekend to end a six-game winless streak. On the other hand, they dropped a disappointing game to D.C. United on Tuesday night.
Yeah, a bit of a mess, to say the least.
Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:
MLSSoccer.com - Rank 12 (up 2)
Comment: It’s understandably a bit rough right now without Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola. They could take a big leap forward if they find the right additions this window. They need some extra juice and have for a while. Hopefully, they aren’t happy with just being a totally fine team.
Comment: Exactly how Dallas made it out of the first half against LAFC unscathed remains a mystery, but the second 45 was a lot better, and Bernard Kamungo's second goal of the season was his second match-winner. Nobody is more timely to the scoresheet than Kamungo right now, and these were a big three points he earned Dallas.
*These comments came after the LAFC win and before the DCU loss. So keep that in mind.
Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:
Five Thirty Eight (Proj. points)
I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).
