Photo via FC Dallas

The schedule is finally catching up to FC Dallas here as they enter the summer with a slump and other teams catching up to them.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about FC Dallas:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (down 4)

Comment: Let’s just say taking 10 days off after a 1-0 loss to Portland and following it up with a 3-0 loss to your in-state rival isn’t ideal. Even if they had Jesus Ferreira, it wouldn’t have made much difference against Austin. But that might make a difference over the next four games if Dallas can’t find a way to make up for his absence in attack.

They’ll really really need to find a way to make up for his absence in attack by the way. Dallas’ next four come against LAFC, D.C., Colorado and Seattle. Dallas are suddenly in seventh place and one point out of ninth. It might be time to worry. Only a little, but still.

ESPNFC - Rank 14 (down 1)

Comment: It's bad enough to get thumped by a rival, as Dallas did by Austin, but a weather delay pushed the game back by two hours, so the Toros had to sit around and wait to get their butts kicked. Tough.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).