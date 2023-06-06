Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas nearly ended the month of May with a nice unbeaten record but a loss last Wednesday to Sporting Kansas City followed up by a home loss to Nashville SC, sees the club on their first losing streak of 2023.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 11 (down 3)

Comment: Weird week for Dallas. We’re so accustomed to them going out and grabbing points without much issue, but they dropped six this week. On Wednesday, they went on the road to a streaky Sporting KC side. On Saturday they ran into a team with a similar “we showed up and picked up some points because that’s what we do” ethos in Nashville. However, Nashville have Hany Mukhtar and Dallas do not. Both are understandable losses. Both are a bit of a reminder Dallas are consistently good, but rarely great. They’ve earned three points in the last five games.

ESPNFC - Rank 13 (down 2)

Comment: They lost to SKC because they couldn't defend with men behind the ball, then lost to Nashville because they were a mess defending in transition. They've got range, at least.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

